SEC Wins Emergency Block On Suspected Securities Scam

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has scored an early victory in a case against a Florida investment adviser accused of running a $39 million fraud scheme, with a Sunshine State federal court freezing the adviser's assets and putting the firm into receivership. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung issued an order on Friday granting the SEC's bid to put a block on assets belonging to Kinetic Investment Group LLC and its managing member Michael Scott Williams, as well as the "relief defendants," a group of entities that were allegedly used to hold some of the ill-gotten gains. "The court finds good...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS