Insurers Say Defective Apple Battery Caused Condo Blaze

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers on the hook for a condominium fire have told a Maryland federal court that Apple Inc. is responsible, arguing in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that an overheated battery on one of the company's computers started the blaze. The four insurers — Allstate, Safeco, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. and State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. — claim the lithium-ion battery on a "defective and unreasonably dangerous" Apple laptop at a unit in the Severn House Condominiums directly caused the fire, prompting a flurry of claims by residents that the insurers say should be borne in part by the...

