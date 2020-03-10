DC Circ. Wary Of Nixing Fuel Exec's Tax Evasion Conviction

Law360, Washington (March 10, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel didn't appear convinced Tuesday that a former fuel company owner's four-year sentence and nearly $5 million in restitution for tax evasion should be overturned, with two judges casting strong doubt on claims that a district court judge wrongly allowed prosecutors to use irrelevant materials as evidence during a jury trial. U.S. Circuit Judges Merrick Garland and Patricia Millett sharply challenged an attorney for Michael Sang Han — the former owner of Envion Inc. sentenced in October 2018 — who contended during 30 minutes of oral arguments that his client's trial was unfair. According to John August Boeglin of...

