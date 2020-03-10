6th Circ. Sinks Copier Co. OT Suit Over Lack Of 'Basic Details'

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a worker's suit accusing a copier company of stiffing him on overtime pay, finding that he didn't provide enough evidence to support his claim that he usually worked about 60 hours a week. In its published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's award of summary judgment to Copier Victor Inc. and Victor Le, who incorporated the company after immigrating to the U.S. from Vietnam, in Quoc Viet's Fair Labor Standards Act suit. Even though the worker contended that he worked 60 hours a week, the claim was "too conclusory to create...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS