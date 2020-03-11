Oil Price Drop May Deliver Knockout To Shaky Energy Cos.

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The latest oil price collapse will accelerate the pace of U.S. oil and gas bankruptcies, and industry watchers say the fallout includes a bumper crop of unwanted assets that could drive many companies out of existence while producing a host of environmental and contractual headaches. Bankruptcies in the oil patch were already on the upswing before prices plunged into the $30-a-barrel range this week amid moves by Saudi Arabia and Russia to dramatically increase their oil production, as well as plunging global demand due to coronavirus concerns. With approximately $200 billion worth of oil and gas company debt also set to...

