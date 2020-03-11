BoE Cuts Rates, Frees Bank Capital To Counter Virus Impact

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 9:13 AM GMT) -- The Bank of England on Wednesday slashed its main interest rate and released banks from certain capital requirements to help shield the economy against a potentially "sharp and large" downturn as the coronavirus spreads. The Bank of England cut interest rates because of fears over the coronavinus. (iStock) The central bank said it cut its key interest rate for bank refinancing to 0.25% from 0.75% effective immediately. It also reduced the required countercyclical capital buffer rate for banks to 0% from 1%, temporarily removing a capital requirement to protect lenders from financial market downturns. Removing the capital buffer will release £190...

