London Underwriters Study New Commercial Crime Risks

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 3:16 PM GMT) -- Underwriters in the London insurance market have established a forum for discussing commercial crime, tackling “fundamental issues” affecting the market including the withdrawal of capital as well as emerging risks. The International Underwriting Association said Wednesday it has established a group that would look at new risks like social engineering fraud that cut across standard crime insurance policies and emerging areas like cyberinsurance. Social engineering fraud, where a criminal poses as an employee and encourages someone else at the company to wire money, is a growing area of contention for insurers as it can be covered by both crime insurance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS