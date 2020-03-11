NCA Defends Wealth Order Against Ex-Kazakh Prez's Family

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 6:55 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors defended the National Crime Agency's decision to seize three London homes owned by relatives of Kazakhstan’s former president under unexplained wealth orders, arguing Wednesday that it was “a classic case” for the U.K.’s new anti-corruption powers. The NCA battled the latest High Court challenge to new powers from the offshore shell companies that own the properties — worth an estimated £80 million ($103 million) — that investigators maintain are ultimately controlled by Kazakhstan's autocratic former "president for life" Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stood down last year after three decades in power. The orders allow investigators to freeze assets if they suspect they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS