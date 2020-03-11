Taylor Wessing Can't Use Privilege To Block Data Request

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 6:04 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal held Wednesday that a trustee can’t withhold documents requested by a beneficiary by calling on a legal professional privilege exemption provided by a U.K. data protection law because that privilege also extends to the beneficiary. The ruling in the closely watched case reverses the decision of a lower court that Taylor Wessing LLP was entitled to rely on the exemption and refuse to provide information requested by family members who brought litigation in the Bahamas against a trustee the law firm represents. “We have decided that Taylor Wessing are not entitled to rely on the legal professional...

