BioPharma Outfit Raises $78.5M To Advance Cancer Therapy

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Silverback Therapeutics said Wednesday it raised $78.5 million in Series B financing led by U.S. Venture Partners that the biopharmaceutical company will use to advance its potential tumor therapy into clinical investigation. Seattle-based Silverback said the oversubscribed round put its total fundraising at $125 million. Proceeds from the latest round will go toward further development of its lead product candidate, called SBT6050, which is aimed at treating solid tumors. The program is geared toward stimulating the immune system locally, at the site of the tumor, and could help alleviate some of the systemic toxicity associated with existing therapies, a company representative...

