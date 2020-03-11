Interchange Fee Rules Leading To Price Drops, EU Says

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- European Commission regulations aimed at reducing the fees banks are charged each time a customer swipes one of their cards are working, but regulators may need to clamp down on new charges credit card companies are levying, according to a study unveiled by the watchdog Wednesday. With the report showing that fees dipped by around 35% in the two years after the regulations were put in place, the commission said it feels the "main objectives of the regulation have been achieved." "This decrease has resulted in lower charges for retailers as well as benefits to consumers through lower retail prices," the...

