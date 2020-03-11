Mnuchin Floats Delaying Filing Deadline Due To Coronavirus

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday floated the idea of delaying the April 15 tax-filing deadline, winning early support from key congressional lawmakers concerned about the impact of the new coronavirus on the economy. As the stock market plunged again and the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Mnuchin said he planned to seek President Donald Trump's approval to pump $200 billion worth of stimulus into the U.S. economy by allowing individuals to delay paying their personal income taxes without facing penalties or interest. "We can do [it] on an administrative basis. We don't need Congress," Mnuchin said at a...

