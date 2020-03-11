Trump Calls For Tax Deadline Extension, Payroll Tax Cut

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for an extension of the income tax filing deadline and asked Congress to provide immediate payroll tax relief in an attempt to stem the negative impacts the new coronavirus has had on the economy. In a rare Oval Office speech, President Trump said he had instructed the U.S. Department of the Treasury to allow deferred tax payments by affected individuals and businesses without penalties or interest. The president also called on Congress to act immediately to provide an unspecified amount of payroll tax relief to the American public, a plan Democratic House leaders said Tuesday was...

