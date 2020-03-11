UK Gov't To Review Tax Regime For Funds To Boost Appeal

Law360, London (March 11, 2020, 6:14 PM GMT) -- The government said Wednesday it was looking for ways to boost the attractiveness of the U.K. as a place for fund managers to establish themselves, including removing tax barriers that hold companies back from setting up. The Treasury has launched a consultation over whether to offer incentives to asset holding companies, which act as special purpose vehicles for investment managers, to establish themselves directly in the U.K. The announcement came as the U.K.'s finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announced government spending plans for the coming financial year. The consultation document said the government was willing to review the U.K.'s corporation tax regime...

