Burns & Levinson Adds Cannabis Partner In Denver Office

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Burns & Levinson LLP said Wednesday that the former president of cannabis-related business banking service Safe Harbor Services has joined the firm as a partner in its new Denver office. Katrina Skinner signed on with Burns & Levinson's cannabis business and law advisory group. She has represented the cultivation, banking and insurance industries tasked with helping create Colorado's hemp laws as part of the state's initiative known as the Colorado Hemp Advancement & Management Plan, which began last year. Skinner told Law360 she has worked with the co-chairs of the firm's cannabis advisory group, Frank A. Segall and Scott Moskol, for the...

