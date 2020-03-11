First National Says S&T Poached Workers And Their Secrets

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- First National Bank of Pennsylvania is accusing competitor S&T Bank of poaching three employees who took trade secrets and customers with them when they jumped ship, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in state court. Pittsburgh-based FNB said Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Business Credit Robert Beer, commercial lending Portfolio Manager Wayne Suprano and Senior Relationship Manager Jason Rich all left FNB for Indiana, Pennsylvania-based S&T within the same three days in August 2019, allegedly taking FNB’s information and several customers with them in violation of noncompete clauses in their employment agreements. “S&T Bank, in soliciting and hiring defendants...

