US Enviro Group Sues In Mexico To Protect Hammerheads

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A U.S. environmental advocacy organization announced on Wednesday that it has lodged a lawsuit in Mexico seeking to force the country’s natural resources regulator to add three species of hammerhead shark to its list of protected wildlife, saying the suit could be the first of its kind. The Tucson, Arizona-headquartered Center for Biological Diversity filed the legal action on Tuesday in a Mexican district court demanding that the country’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources, known by its Spanish acronym SEMARNAT, add the great hammerhead, the scalloped hammerhead and the smooth hammerhead shark to its protected species list. The organization said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS