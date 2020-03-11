John Wood Group Reserves $46M To Settle Bribery Probes

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Oilfield services firm John Wood Group PLC expects it will cost $46 million to settle investigations by authorities in the U.S., Brazil and Scotland into potential bribery at a Wood Group subsidiary. The company disclosed the figure to investors in a report of its 2019 year-end financials on Tuesday, saying that talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and three international regulators had progressed to a point where settlements appeared feasible at that cost. "Achieving resolution of the relevant investigations will involve negotiations with five authorities in three separate jurisdictions, and accordingly there is no...

