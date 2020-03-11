Fed. Circ. Raps Importer For False Certification Of Gas Tanks

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit concluded Wednesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection rightly fined a domestic importer of butane gas tanks for failing to hand over products that were falsely labeled as certified, finding that certification does not apply retroactively. The panel said ICCS USA Corp.'s contract with the certification company Underwriters Laboratories Inc., or UL, explicitly states that businesses must get authorization from UL before using its certification mark on their products, even if the companies have similar products that have already been certified. Therefore, ICCS didn't have the authority to import more than 56,000 butane gas canisters with UL's certification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS