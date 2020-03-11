Gilead's Ebola Drug Is Being Used To Treat COVID-19

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A drug developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. to treat Ebola in the wake of the 2014 virus outbreak is already being used to treat patients with the coronavirus across the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC Director Robert Redfield told lawmakers during a House appropriations hearing Tuesday that Gilead’s antiviral remdesivir is being used for patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as an expanded treatment option outside of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s normal approval pathway for investigation drugs. “For people that are very sick, and we have a number...

