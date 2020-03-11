How The Coronavirus Is Disrupting In-House Hiring

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- The rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak is altering in-house departments' interview processes and causing others to suspend hiring altogether, introducing kinks into what has recently been a robust legal job market, some recruiters say. On both the in-house and law firm side, last year and the beginning of 2020 saw upward ticks in hiring, experts say. This year started strong, continuing the trend from 2019, according to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor. But through conducting job searches and from conversations with legal department hiring managers and candidates, Solutus Legal Search LLC founding partner Julie Brush said she has observed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS