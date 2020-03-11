Status Of District Court Case Shouldn't Affect IPRs, POP Told

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A freight shipping company is asking the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel to overturn a decision that the board can deny a patent challenge due to a looming trial in district court, saying the ruling is inconsistent with the inter partes review scheme. In a Mar. 6 filing, Sand Revolution II LLC urged the PTAB to review its decision last month not to review rival Continental Intermodal Group-Trucking LLC's fracking patent based on the impending July trial in a related district court case in Texas federal court. In doing so, the PTAB had cited its September 2018 precedential decision...

