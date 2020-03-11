UK's Prudential Preps Partial IPO Of US-Based Insurance Arm

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based insurer Prudential PLC announced Wednesday that it is preparing for a minority initial public offering of its U.S.-based arm, Jackson National Life Insurance Co., after determining that seeking a listing is the best route to introduce third-party finance. Prudential Group Chief Executive Mike Wells said in a statement that the Lansing, Michigan-based insurer needs additional investment, and that the company has already taken actions to support the commencement of an IPO. Initial filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission were not immediately available Wednesday. "We will now commence detailed engagement with our key stakeholders, with a view to ensuring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS