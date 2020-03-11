Judge Defends 'Reasonable' Rebuke Of Roberts Court

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Wisconsin federal judge who wrote an extraordinary condemnation of Chief Justice John Roberts and other U.S. Supreme Court conservatives stood by his comments Wednesday in an interview with Law360, insisting that it's "reasonable and important" for judges to debate the high court's actions. U.S. District Judge Lynn S. Adelman, who denounces the Roberts court in a forthcoming law review article, said during a phone interview that the high court's rulings are perfectly suitable topics of public discussion by federal judges. "Judges are encouraged to talk about current legal issues and problems," he said, adding that it is "certainly reasonable and...

