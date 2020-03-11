Faegre Drinker Reopens Most Offices After Coronavirus Scare

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP resumed normal operations Wednesday in nearly every office except its two outposts in Washington, D.C., a day after requesting that all employees work remotely because of a COVID-19 scare. The law firm had made its decision to close its offices after learning that someone who had been present in one of its D.C. locations later tested positive for the coronavirus. The firm said it will keep its D.C. offices closed and continue to evaluate the status each day. "We are not aware of any Faegre Drinker personnel who have tested positive for [the] coronavirus — this is...

