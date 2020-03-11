New York State Courthouses To Set Coronavirus Restrictions

Law360, New York (March 11, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- New York state courthouses by week's end will be under new restrictions limiting who may enter the courts due to the coronavirus outbreak, barring entry to anyone who has come into contact with the virus, has "flu-like symptoms" or has recently traveled to countries hit hardest by the pandemic. A court official said this poster will soon be posted at New York state courthouses with a location-specific phone number. The new restrictions will go into effect "statewide in the next day or so" and mirror those announced in the city of New Rochelle in a court order Wednesday, New York State...

