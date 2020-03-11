Philly Hospital Owner Gets More Time To File Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner of two Philadelphia hospitals received court approval Wednesday in Delaware on its request to extend the period during which it has the exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan. In a short order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath, the court approved the request giving Center City Healthcare four additional months — until to June 24 — to file its own Chapter 11 plan, and extending the time during which it can solicit votes to Aug. 24. The debtor made the request in late February as the plan exclusivity period deadline was approaching, saying it had made...

