A Smart Carbon Tax: Silver Bullet For The Energy Transition?

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- There is a broad consensus among economists that globally, over time, reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will cost less than not reaching net zero.[1] In that very broad, long-term, high-level sense, it is clear that there is no conflict between carbon neutrality and economic interests. But if everybody thought it was already in their economic interests to aim for net zero today, we would probably not be so far off track from achieving that goal as we currently are.[2] Researchers working within the framework set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have mapped out four indicative pathways to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS