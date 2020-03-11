Overstock.com Investor Seeks Docs On CEO's Cash-And-Run

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- An Overstock.com investor filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday seeking records related to alleged wrongdoings by the company's founder and former CEO before he cashed out on $90 million in stock and fled the country. Stockholder John Murphy said he is seeking the records under Section 220 of Delaware General Corporation Law to investigate possible breaches of duty by company directors in connection with actions by the Utah-based online retailer’s former President and CEO Patrick M. Byrne. “This action seeks corporate books and records to investigate Byrne’s and the board’s role in what appears to be a scheme...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS