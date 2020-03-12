Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fla. Judge Won't Recuse Himself In $7.6M Taser Patent Fight

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to recuse himself from presiding over Taser's patent lawsuit against electrical weapons rival Phazzer, finding Phazzer's argument that recusal is merited due to a typographical mistake is "almost not even worthy of discussion."

In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron said that he should not be recused for "inadvertently" misstating a party in an earlier order. The September order had stated that the "defendant" should answer to Phazzer's objections against Taser's request to combine its replies to the rival over whether criminal contempt proceedings against Phazzer and certain individuals should be initiated.

Phazzer, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!