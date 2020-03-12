Fla. Judge Won't Recuse Himself In $7.6M Taser Patent Fight

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has refused to recuse himself from presiding over Taser's patent lawsuit against electrical weapons rival Phazzer, finding Phazzer's argument that recusal is merited due to a typographical mistake is "almost not even worthy of discussion." In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron said that he should not be recused for "inadvertently" misstating a party in an earlier order. The September order had stated that the "defendant" should answer to Phazzer's objections against Taser's request to combine its replies to the rival over whether criminal contempt proceedings against Phazzer and certain individuals should be initiated. Phazzer, the...

