BREAKING: Michigan State Judge Tapped For Federal Bench

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A state judge who previously spent 20 years as a state and federal prosecutor will be nominated to join the federal bench in the Western District of Michigan, the White House announced Wednesday, following the withdrawal last year of a previous pick who drew fire from conservatives. Judge Hala Y. Jarbou currently has served for five years on the Oakland County Circuit Court, a state trial court for felonies and civil matters over $25,000. She was appointed in 2015 by then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, and ran unopposed to keep her seat in a judicial election the following year. Before becoming...

