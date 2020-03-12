Pot Shop 'Dank Of Oklahoma' Hit With TM Suit Over Logo

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Bank of Oklahoma has slapped a Tulsa-area marijuana dispensary with a trademark infringement suit in federal court, claiming the store’s logo and use of the name Dank of Oklahoma is tarnishing its good name. A bank claims Tulsa-area dispensary Dank of Oklahoma is infringing its trademarks. The bank said in the complaint Wednesday that the dispensary’s logo and advertising are “clearly intended to evoke” Bank of Oklahoma, citing a “wave” of customers and employees who have complained to the company about Dank of Oklahoma’s billboards, signage and slogan “What’s in your dank account?” Bank of Oklahoma said the dispensary uses the confusingly...

