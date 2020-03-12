UK Insurers Begin Pulling Travel Cover Amid Pandemic

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 12:28 PM GMT) -- British insurers have begun scaling back the scope of travel insurance, or have stopped selling policies outright, as the global spread of the coronavirus disrupts business and holiday travel. Both the U.K.’s biggest personal lines insurer Aviva, and close rival LV= are scaling back their coverage as airlines around the world canceled flights wholesale in response to a sharp drop in bookings. “In light of the impact that coronavirus is having globally, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause the sale of travel insurance to new customers,” LV= said in a statement late Wednesday. The World Health Organization on Wednesday announced the...

