Swiss Re Announces AI Data Tie-Up With Microsoft

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 1:47 PM GMT) -- Global reinsurer Swiss Re said it has partnered with Microsoft to create an artificial intelligence-driven data service to rapidly analyze the knock-on effects of market losses and aid insurers in pricing. Swiss Re said Wednesday the Digital Market Center would focus initially on analyzing the safety records of cars that use driver assistance technology, as well as natural catastrophes. The world’s second largest reinsurer said the tool would be use to model the “ripple effect” of how losses in one area can affect other areas of society. “For example, risk managers can get a greater understanding of how the loss of...

