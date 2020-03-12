Lloyd's Plans Unprecedented Shutdown For Coronavirus Drill

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 2:31 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London said it would shut its underwriting floors on Friday for the first time in its 330-year history to stress-test its response to the spread of coronavirus. The specialist insurance market said on Thursday it would use data from the exercise to assess how well its new electronic trading system could stand in place for the traditional face-to-face business between underwriters and brokers. The market launched its electronic trading system, named Placing Platform Ltd. — or PPL — in 2016, but it has been slow to catch on. Lloyd’s has set a goal for 80% of its business to be conducted...

