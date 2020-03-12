OMV To Sell $2.2B In Assets To Fund $4.68B Borealis Deal

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT) -- Austrian integrated oil and gas company OMV will sell €2 billion ($2.2 billion) of assets by the end of 2021 to help fund a $4.68 billion deal for a controlling stake in European petrochemical company Borealis AG, the company said Thursday. The $4.68 billion deal, which was announced Wednesday and signed Thursday, sees OMV increase its stake in Borealis to 75%, according to a statement. The company already owns a 36% stake in Borealis, and is snapping up an additional 39% from Mubadala Investment Co. Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company, will continue to own a 25% stake in Borealis. OMV intends to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS