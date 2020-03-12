Santos Divests Stake In Aussie Natural Gas Assets For $390M

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Australia's Santos Ltd. said Thursday it sold off a 25% stake in a liquefied natural gas facility and natural gas field it recently agreed to acquire from ConocoPhillips Co. to a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate SK Group for $390 million in a deal steered by Allens, the Australian operating partner of Linklaters LLP. The Darwin Liquefied Natural Gas facility and Bayu-Undan field were among Santos' acquisition of ConocoPhillips' northern Australia and Timor-Leste Portfolio, a $1.4 billion deal announced in October. That deal hasn't yet been finalized, and Santos' sale to SK E&S is contingent on the ConocoPhillips deal's closure....

