Fugitive Barclays Trader Can't Appeal Rate-Rigging Conviction

Law360, London (March 12, 2020, 5:10 PM GMT) -- A former Barclays PLC trader tried without appearing in court cannot overturn his eight-year prison sentence for rigging a key European interest rate benchmark at the height of the financial crisis, an English appellate court said Thursday. Former Barclays trader Philippe Moryoussef, shown here in January 2016, can’t overturn his eight-year prison sentence for rigging Euribor, an English appellate court said Thursday. (Getty) Court of Appeal Judge Peter Fraser denied Philippe Moryoussef leave to appeal the conviction for conspiring with other bankers to manipulate the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, in the late 2000s, describing the application as “wholly without...

