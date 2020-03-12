Heineken Gets ITC To Ban Anheuser-Busch Dispenser Imports

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has officially barred Anheuser-Busch InBev from importing its Nova beverage-dispensing system because it infringes a Heineken patent. The commission issued limited exclusion and cease-and-desist orders Wednesday, affirming an administrative law judge's September ruling that ABI was violating Section 337 of the Tariff Act. The ITC's opinion was not public Thursday. ABI's Stella Artois Nova is a disposable drink dispenser that aims to keep beer fresh. It allows for a draft beer "without investing in a full-scale tap system," according to ABI's website. The commission noted that the orders will not bar ABI from importing its PureDraught...

