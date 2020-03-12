Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Rightly Saved Lighting Patent Claim

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that a Lighting Science Group Corp. patent claim challenged by Satco Products Inc. holds up. There was substantial evidence backing up the PTAB's finding that the claim wasn't invalid based on a specific combination of prior art, the three-judge panel said. The one-paragraph opinion was issued about a week after oral arguments. The patent covers an LED lamp structure, called a luminaire, which is retrofitted into conventional lighting openings, according to Satco's appellate brief. Lighting Science has sued many companies in Florida federal court for allegedly infringing this...

