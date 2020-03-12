EEOC Says Walmart Attendance Policy May Violate ADA

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Walmart may have violated federal discrimination law when it disciplined disabled workers for showing up late or missing work because of their disabilities, a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission official said in a newly released letter. Thomas Colclough, district director of the EEOC's Charlotte office, said there is “reasonable cause” to find Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by assigning disabled workers “points” for missed shifts rather than working with them to find adjustments that would help them do their jobs. There’s also reason to think Walmart broke the law by firing worker Virginia James, who filed the charge with...

