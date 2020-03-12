Tentative Order Shows Likely Toss Of FTC Authority Case

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge has said that he's likely to toss Axon Enterprise Inc.'s constitutional challenge of the Federal Trade Commission's structure and merger challenge process, finding that lawmakers established district court review of FTC actions only after they've made their way through the agency. U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza issued a tentative ruling Tuesday, with the language of a final determination meant to "focus" FTC and Axon arguments at an April 1 hearing on whether federal courts have subject matter jurisdiction over Axon's lawsuit, which was launched in an attempt to preempt a commission in-house merger challenge. His ultimate...

