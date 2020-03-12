Nestle Fired Worker For Racism Complaints, NLRB Says

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge ruled Wednesday that Nestle illegally fired a plant worker who expressed concerns that a colleague got off too easy for allegedly making racist remarks about black employees. Administrative Law Judge Charles Muhl held that Nestle USA violated the National Labor Relations Act when it suspended employee Tou Vang after he and others complained that a line coordinator at a Wisconsin frozen pizza production plant made racist remarks and received too light a punishment for them. Judge Muhl said Vang engaged in the sort of protected concerted activity that is shielded under the NLRA on multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS