SEC Relaxes Audit Verification Rules On Smaller Companies

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved rule changes on Thursday that will ease requirements intended to prevent accounting misstatements by certain smaller companies, calling it tailored relief that will benefit issuers who can least afford to comply with the rules. The SEC enacted the changes by a 3-1 vote, with the commission's lone Democrat Allison Herren Lee dissenting. She expressed concern that the new rules would deprive investors of reliable disclosures they need to make informed decisions. The relief applies to a subset of companies with less than $100 million in annual revenue. About one-third of those companies are life...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS