Philly Health Networks Can't Keep Deal Value Under Wraps

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected a bid Thursday from Albert Einstein Healthcare Network to keep the value of its planned merger with Jefferson Health under seal as the Federal Trade Commission and state attorney general seek to block the transaction. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert refused to grant Einstein a protective order that would have permanently sealed the portion of the complaint that discusses the monetary value of the deal. The judge said in a one-page order that Einstein had argued the value is competitively sensitive and that its disclosure could hurt the network’s ability to negotiate with other potential...

