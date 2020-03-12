Divided Minn. High Court Upholds County Frac Sand Ban

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A divided Minnesota Supreme Court said a county’s prohibition on mining sands that are exported to other states for fracking oil and gas wells doesn't improperly interfere with interstate commerce and a mining company’s property interests. In a 4-3 decision Wednesday, the high court majority said Winona County’s 2016 frac sand mining ban didn’t unconstitutionally restrict commerce to other states that have oil and gas assets and need the sand for their operations. The majority rejected a challenge brought by Minnesota Sands LLC and said its leases for sand mining were too tenuous of a property interest — the company would...

