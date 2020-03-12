As Bar Exam Faces Revamp, Class Is In Session At Firms

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Class was in session, Tiffany & Co. was for sale, and acquisition talks were tense. Abraham Williamson of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP wanted to convince the attorneys on the other side of the table that his private equity client was their best option, that it could be trusted with the famed jewelry retailer's future. "Even though we had a better price, we had to sell ourselves on the transition plan," he said. He didn't manage to convince everyone on the other team to go with his client, but it didn't matter. That was the beauty of it. The mock negotiation session,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS