Clark Hill Stays Open Amid COVID-19 Threat In Ill. Building

"Our critical response team is identifying potential scenarios and developing response procedures for managing the uncertainty of this dynamic situation," a law firm spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "To ensure the health and well-being of our staff, lawyers and clients, Clark Hill is vigilantly following all of the recommended precautionary protocols."
The employee diagnosed with the new coronavirus reportedly works for commercial real estate developer CA Ventures inside the city's Prudential Plaza building, and has not been to the office since March 3, according to the Chicago Tribune.
CA Ventures did not immediately respond to Law360's confirmation request Thursday.
Clark Hill's 110-employee office in the Windy City is also housed inside Prudential Plaza.
Among its recent efforts enacted amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak, Clark Hill said it has enhanced remote working arrangements and reduced travel to the most affected countries, including China and Italy.
In Illinois, there are 27 reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest tally on Thursday.
Overall in the United States, 36 deaths have been linked to COVID-19, and there are 1,215 cases in 42 states and Washington, D.C., according to the CDC.
Other firms have responded to the new virus in various ways. Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP earlier this week temporarily closed down all of its offices after learning that someone who had been present in one of its D.C. locations later tested positive for the virus.
On Wednesday, Faegre Drinker resumed normal business operations in all of its outposts save for its two offices in D.C.
And Baker McKenzie on Feb. 28 shut down its office in London for a business day over concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus.
Elsewhere in the legal industry, COVID-19 has led Columbia Law School, Fordham University School of Law and other schools to suspend classes, and legal gatherings including the Legal Marketing Association Annual Conference have also either been postponed or canceled.
