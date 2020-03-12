US Soccer Brings In Latham After Controversial Pay Gap Arg

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation is shaking up its legal team in the closely watched U.S. Women’s National Team gender pay gap suit, bringing in Latham & Watkins just days after the organization outraged many by arguing that participation on the women’s team requires less “skill” and “responsibility” than the men’s. The move was announced Wednesday in a statement provided to the American Lawyer by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro. “I have asked the firm of Latham & Watkins to join and guide our legal strategy going forward,” Cordeiro said. “I have made it clear to our legal team that, even as...

