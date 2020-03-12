Supreme Court Closing To Public Over Coronavirus

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is closing down to the public Thursday afternoon until further notice “out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees," the court said, though the building will remain open for official business. The U.S. Supreme Court building will be closed to the public as of Thursday afternoon. The court didn’t comment on contingency planning for upcoming oral arguments. (AP) The courthouse, which draws daily crowds of tourists and sees that traffic swell during the spring as school trips converge on Washington, will shut its doors to the public at 4:30 p.m....

